Saturday’s final Legislative Coffee features Districts 10, 14 and 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s only about two weeks left in the 2020 South Dakota legislative session, and Saturday people got to ask legislators questions at a Legislative Coffee.

Questions for today’s Legislative Coffee ranged from dyslexia to mandatory reporting for clergy members. However, the big focus today was on education including Senate Bill 146, which focuses on collective bargaining for educators, and House Bill 1174, which focuses on moving the date back for Kindergarten eligibility.

Although the 2020 Legislative Session is nearing its close, legislators will be hearing all new bills during the next two weeks.

“We recently had Crossover day on Friday. Meaning that all of the bills from the House had to make their way through the House and all the Senate bills had to make their way through the Senate. So now we are seeing a completely new set of bills,” Rep. Erin Healy (D) Sioux Falls, said.

Saturday, attendees at the Legislative Coffee got to hear about where Representatives and Senators from Districts 10, 14 and 25 stand on some of those bills.