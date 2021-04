SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This is a chance for you to remove any unused or expired medications from your home to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The Sioux Falls Police department will open its lobby on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to drop off their prescriptions. If you can’t make it Saturday, the police department does have a drop box open Monday through Friday.