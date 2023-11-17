INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — You can help the town of Inwood, Iowa, rebuild its community center.

Back in January, part of the roof collapsed when the steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow. The west half of the facility will need to be rebuilt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now the community is coming together this weekend to help with that process. There will be a Coffee, Rolls and Conversation on Saturday from 8 – 10:30 a.m. at the Inwood Community Center meeting room.

All of the proceeds will go towards the rebuilding project.

There will be posters with details on the construction as well as several committee members to answer questions.