SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You have plenty of options to scare up some weekend fun in KELOLAND. The Jaycees Fairgrounds Haunted House is opening its creaking doors from 7-11 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Terror 29, a haunted house in Brandon, is also open from 7-11 p.m.

The Safety Village of South Dakota is hosting Spooky Lane Safety Trunk or Treat at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. This free event goes from 3-5 p.m. and includes local first-responders and safety experts to talk about staying safe while trick-or-treating. There will also be games, door prizes, candy and other Halloween giveaways.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Trunk or Treat at Roxi & Co. on East 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Adoptable dachsies will be wearing Halloween costumes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re invited to a live viewing of the the Ring of Fire solar eclipse at the Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion. There will be live presentations at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., plus 12:30 p.m.

The Garretson FFA is hosting a Scare Away Hunger 5K & Fun Run. Registration starts at 9:15 at the Garretson school. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for students. All proceeds will go to the Garretson Food Pantry and the backpack program.

Also in Garretson, Annie’s Coffee Shop is hosting a Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors will be selling homemade products. There will also be hayrides and a silent pie auction to benefit the Garretson Art Trail.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton, Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls, Homestead Orchard in Parker, Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon and Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton.

The Fall Fling in Bridgewater, SD includes vendors, photo sessions, pet nail trimming, horse rides, cake walks and a costume contest. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bridgewater/Emery Elementary School gym.

The Mighty Corson Art Players present They Promised Her the Moon. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Corson Playhouse. Tickets are $20.

The South Dakota Association of the Blind is hosting a White Cane Celebration in Sioux Falls from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will walk along 41st Street starting at the China Express between Western and Kiwanis avenues.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park east of Sioux Falls is extending its hours by hosting a Moonlight Maze from 6-9 p.m. Along with the corn maze, there will also be laser tag, silent disco and a community bonfire. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for ages under three.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Purchase fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of the month.

Vendors are selling house wares, artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Augustana University hockey team makes its home debut against Bowling Green State University at the Denny Sanfore PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m.