Saturday Boredom Busters: November 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota Lutherans will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with Services of Remembrance. In Sioux Falls, the service will take place at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Reconciliation on the campus of Augustana University. Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City is also hosting a service beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

The Augustana Band Festival Grand Finale Concert is at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets range from $14-$20. The concert caps-off the Augustana Band Festival taking place in the Humanities Center on the Augie campus.

Also at the Pavilion, the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents a musical version of Treasure Island. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m.

Check out the biggest, noisiest and nastiest machines in motor sports during Monster Jam at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The shows are at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

Minnesota Vikings great and pro-football Hall of Famer Ron Yary will be signing autographs at Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15. The autograph signing goes from 1-2 p.m. Admission is free.

Jones421 in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Holiday Open House. Shops and restaurants in the building are offering discounts and specials from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can get free photos with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features more than 280 exhibitors selling holiday items in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

Canton United Methodist Church is hosting a Mistletoe Marketplace Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a non-perishable item for the Canton Food Pantry and receive a free raffle ticket. All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will benefit LOVE, Inc. and the Clothing Closet. Lunch will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by the Canton United Methodist Youth.

The Montrose Holiday Craft Festival has grown to two locations: the American Legion and the Montrose United Methodist Church Hall. Three dozen vendors are selling holiday items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The Center of Hope is hosting a Fall Celebration which includes a catered meal, a live auction and a chance to learn about plans to move the ministry to the former campus of the South Dakota School for the Deaf. The celebration goes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sioux Falls Christian Schools located at 6120 S. Charger Circle. Admission is $10. Children get in for free.

Readers of all ages are invited to meet some of their favorite authors at Fall Into Books at the Museum of Visual Materials in downtown Sioux Falls. This book-sgining event goes from noon to 4 p.m.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, S.D. is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a relaxing stroll to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample apples.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.