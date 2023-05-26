SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Cruisin’ for Critters Poker Run is a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Registration starts at 11 a.m. at J & L Harley Davidson. The ride includes six stops and ends at Fresh Horses Saloon in Harrisburg where poker hands and prizes will be drawn at 5:30 p.m.

The Big Celebration in Brandon includes live music by Celebration United Methodist Church at 3 p.m., Living Springs Church at 3:45 p.m., Elizabeth Anna at 4:30 p.m. and Boiling Point at 7 p.m. The Big Celebration also includes carnival rides, games and food. Admission is free, but you can purchase a $35 wrist band to go on any rides. You’ll get three dollars off for a donation to a paper product drive.

BronzeAge Art Casting, across from Falls Park, is hosting its first Falls Art Market of the season. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are also selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

It’s the final day of the Spring Job Fair at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. Stores and restaurants at the mall will be conducting on-the-spot interviews throughout the day, so be sure to bring your resume.

Naturalists Andrea Porter and Michael Wanbdi Gdeska will demonstration the connection between the natural history of the Great Plains and Native American practices at the Mary Jo Wegener Arboretum, east of Sioux Falls. The program called Relation with Creation starts at 3 p.m. and will include a smudging ceremony.

This is the final weekend the City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. The hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday south of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Make sure to remove leaves from plastic bags.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on Dakota Fusion. The match starts at 7 p.m. at Bob Young Field.

Enjoy a night of Outlaw sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.