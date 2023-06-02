SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the opening weekend of free concerts at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The comedy percussion team Buckets & Boards takes the stage for the Family Music Series at 10:30 a.m. Tonight’s headline act is Davina and the Vagabonds. The opening act is Red Eye Ruby. The music starts at 7 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools are open for the summer season. They’re located at

Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

It’s the start of Summer Festival Season in KELOLAND. Travel back in time to the Siouxland Renaissance Festival at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Other events include Community Days in Crooks, SD and Buffalo Days in Luverne, MN.

Also in Luverne, the Rock County Community Library is hosting a Pop-Up Book Sale to make room for more donations. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Brandon Community Library is hosting a Beach Party featuring a special hands-on exhibit from the Butterfly House & Aquarium. There will also be a beach-themed scavenger hunt plus crafts from 10-11 a.m. The party is sponsored by the Ed Polzine Wild Game Feed.

Casting for Kids is a Youth Fishing Tournament at Lake Herman State Park near Madison, SD. Registration goes from 10 to 10:30 a.m. All equipment and bait will be provided.

The Human Race is a 5K run or 1-mile fun walk to benefits ten local nonprofits. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. That’s followed by the 1-mile walk at 9:15 a.m.

The Pink Ladies are hosting their 10th annual Poker Run fundraiser to help local people battling cancer. It’s taking place at the Bottoms Up bar in Corson, SD starting at 10:30 a.m. and includes auction items, raffles and food.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are also selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary SouthShore Railcats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

The RPM Race Series hits the track at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.