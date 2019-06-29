Saturday Boredom Busters: June 29th

The inaugural Emily’s Hope Poker Run is a 90-mile ride around the Sioux Falls area. Registration goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J & L Harley Davidson. The cost is $25, The run ends at Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill. The day includes a free lunch, live music and a raffle. Proceeds benefit Emily’s Hope, a non-profit that helps families dealing with addiction.

The Leathernecks Motorcycle Club is hosting a Salute to American Veterans Cornhole Tournament on Main Street in Harrisburg, SD.Sign up is at 1 p.m. The bags fly at 2 p.m. Entry fees are $20 and $40. Proceeds will help local veterans causes. You can also bring your worn U.S. flags for proper disposal.

The South Dakota Diabetes Coalition is hosting Stepping Out for Diabetes at Sertoma Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. A health fair begins at 10 a.m. Door prize drawings take place at 11:30 a.m.

Levitt at the Falls presents Louis York & The Shindellas. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls.

The White Wall Sessions presents The Bad Man in concert at the Last Stop CD Shop studio on East 10th Street. The performance is at noon. Tickets are $5. Be sure to watch an episode of The White Wall Sessions on KELOLAND TV at 10:30 p.m.

Lake Herman State Park near Madison, SD is hosting Halloween in June. Decorate your campsite, put on a costume and get ready for candy and Halloween fun throughout the day. A park license is required.

Several local outdoor groups are hosting the Sioux Falls Trail Challenge. They’re inviting bikers, walkers, skaters, paddlers and rowers for a trip along the bike path. You can do the entire loop or a portion of the trail. You have until 2 p.m. to complete your challenge. Registration is $25.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market features fresh produce, baked and canned goods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade crafts for sale at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. No registration is required.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie playing at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Karate Kid. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Milwaukee Milkmen at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Tri-State Late Models take the track at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The grandstand opens at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, teens are $10, free for children 12 and under.