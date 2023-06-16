SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’re invited to celebrate our local African American culture, history and achievements during Juneteenth Sioux Falls. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with a Freedom Walk starting at the downtown Arc of Dreams. The rest of the celebration takes place at the 8th & Railroad Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes live entertainment, food trucks and a fashion show.

Levitt at the Falls is showcasing Native American performers during tonight’s free outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The 7 p.m. opening act features Stella Standingbear followed by the headliner Mato Wayuhi. Grammy-nominated musician Pierce Freelon performs the family concert at 10:30 a.m.

Kids Day at Vern Eide Motoplex in Sioux Falls includes inflatables, face painting and Stryder Demo tracks with ramps and a loop for young riders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People attending this event are encouraged to give a cash donation or gently-used clothing items to the Children’s Home Society.

Enjoy a morning of Free Fishing from 9 -11 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided.

The Sun Pour is a fiery, outdoor iron pour at BronzeAge Art Casting in Sioux Falls. The event goes from 8-10 p.m. Visitors can also drop by between 4 and 7:30 p.m. to design their own mold for $35 a tile.

South Shore Community Development is hosting Father’s Day Bingo at the Old School in South Shore, SD. The games start at 7 p.m. There will also be a free-will donation lunch and a raise the roof raffle.

Summer festivals in KELOLAND include Jesse James Days in Garretson, SD, Czech Days in Tabor and Teapot Days in Tea.

The Lakota Events Hall in Tea, SD is hosting its annual Rummage Event this weekend. You can purchase items for sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are also selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy a night of sprint car and late-model street stock racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.