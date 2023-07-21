SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Save big while you’re shopping in Sioux Falls today. Stores are slashing prices as part of Summer Crazy Days. You can find discounts at The Empire Mall, downtown Sioux Falls and The Bridges at 57th Street and Lake Lorraine.

It’s a full schedule of music and entertainment at the Levitt at the Falls free concert venue in downtown Sioux Falls. It starts at 10:30 a.m. with children’s entertainer Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players. The Dakota Country Dance Club hosts a free country dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. Then opening act Greta Smith performs on the Levitt stage at 7 p.m. followed by headliner Tiera Kennedy.

More than 100 vehicles are up for bids at the Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 10 a.m. Bidding will be live on-site as well national and international bidding by phone and online.

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware on East 12th Street in Sioux Falls is hosting Hot Classics Night featuring hundreds of classic cars on display from 4-10 p.m. There will also be food trucks and live music. Admission is free.

Today’s activities at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant in De Smet, SD include a cornhole tournament at 9 a.m. and an ice cream social at 11 a.m. at the event center. There will be a tour of the De Smet cemetery at 3 p.m. There will be old-fashioned children’s activities on the pageant grounds starting at 6 p.m. followed by fiddle music at 6:30 p.m. leading up to the pageant performance at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a morning of Free Fishing from 9 -11 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided.

Learn the basics of canoeing and kayaking during Super Summer Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The sessions are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. All equipment will be provided. Canoers must be 5-years-old on up; kayakers 8 and up. All youth should be accompanied by a grownup for the classes.

Giving Hope Bingo in Sioux Falls is hosting Family Fun Day that includes carnival games and inflatables for kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Bingo is available indoors for $5 a game.

Plays Well With Others is a art show and toy drive for the Toy Lending Library. It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Museum of Visual Materials in downtown Sioux Falls. Donate a toy and get entered into a raffle. There will be a kids art show from 3-4 p.m.

The Foster Network is hosting a Pool Party at the Lennox Swimming Pool. The party starts with pizza served in the park next door starting at 6 p.m. The pool party goes from 7-9 p.m. Floaties and life jackets are allowed in the pool.

BronzeAge Art Casting, up the street from Falls Park, is hosting a Falls Art Market. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Nashville-based group Highway 96 performs a concert at the Historic Prairie Village Opera House in Madison, SD. The concert is at 7 p.m. Tickets go from $25-$30.

It’s the final night of the Silver Dollar Nationals at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for children. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features Northern Outlaw sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.

The Sioux Falls Storm hosts the Massachusetts Pirates in the opening round of the Indoor Football League playoffs. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.