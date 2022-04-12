SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sarah Cole will be joining the Sioux Falls City Council.

In the at-large “A” race, Cole won 52.66%, beating incumbent Janet Brekke, who got 9,728 votes, and Bobbi Andera, who got 2,732 votes.

City Clerk Tom Grecco told KELOLAND News that they are not expecting any runoff elections.

Cole, who works as a pediatrician for Avera Health, said she’s an advocate for law enforcement and keeping Sioux Falls safe.

“I will definitely be looking for youth opportunities, daycare opportunities, improving our parks, our pools,” Cole said following her win. “As Sioux Falls continues to grow, we definitely have concerns regarding safety; making sure our police are fully funded and have the resources that they need. And also being your trusted advocate here in the city.”