SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –There are more legal wranglings over that beautiful home in the McKennan Park neighborhood that was demolished several years ago.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court and now a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed by the homeowners.

We all remember this scene as crews demolished the home of Joseph and Sarah Sapienza.

For many is was hard to watch. For the Sapienza’s it was heartbreaking.

Their neighbors had sued them for violating historic code in the neighborhood because it was too tall and they had built their house too close.

The demolition was the final phase of an ongoing legal dispute that lasted for three years.

Months after their home was demolished, the Sapienza’s filed a lawsuit against their insurance company, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

They had accused the company of breach of contract for not properly representing them in court which they claim led to the demolition of their home.

They also alleged the company wrongly refused to pay damages awarded against the Sapienzas.

Court papers show the Sapienzas paid more than $60-thousand dollars to tear down their home in May of 2018.

But just this week, the Sapienza’s agreed to drop their lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company and a federal judge dismissed their case with prejudice; meaning they cannot refile the same claim ever again.

KELOLAND News reached out to both attorney’s in the case to get an explanation as to why the lawsuit was dismissed, but at this time we haven’t heard back from either.