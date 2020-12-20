Santa spotted in Aurora, S.D.

AURORA, S.D. (KELO) – You might not really think of them together, but as it turns out, first responders and Santa Claus pair well. Papa Noel was spotted in Aurora, South Dakota today spreading some holiday cheer to families.

Today Santa ditched his sleigh for the back of another vehicle: a truck.

Every year the Aurora Fire Department invites Santa to town to meet with kids and hand out gifts. This year, though, instead of meeting inside, Santa went door to door with the firefighters and Marshall the fire dog to give out some treats.

“It’s all for the kids. We enjoy sitting there, volunteering and giving something to the kids so they, with the pandemic and everything going on, this is nice for the kids since they’re indoors a lot, this gives them something to come out and see and put smiles on their faces,” Aurora Fire Chief Mike Ahartz said.

They gave treats to 55 families in town.