Santa ‘safely’ coming to the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping Santa Claus from visiting the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Simon, ownership group of the Empire Mall, announced the Simon Santa Photo Experience will start Friday, Nov. 27and go until Christmas Eve and be “safe and social distanced” for families.

Reservations are required, Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks during each visit and it’ll be a socially distanced experience.

The hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn more about the Santa visit on the Empire Mall’s website.