Santa Claus visits babies in NICU

When families are in the hospital, focusing on their children getting better, they may miss out on what’s going on in the outside world. That’s especially true on Christmas. Though no one plans to spend the holidays in the hospital, Avera Health is bringing in a Christmas big-wig to make it feel more like home. In some cases, all it takes is a picture to re-frame the most uncertain of times for families.

The light jingle of bells through the halls of Avera Health means only one thing. Santa Claus is in the building, and Christmas has come early. You won’t find any gifts in his arms. Instead, he’s meeting a pair of presents. Twins Violet and Leo entered the world about five weeks before they were supposed to.

“We are very lucky they are healthy. We are just glad they’re here,” Shannon Sandoval, dad, said.

Not much fazes Sandoval, a fire marshal in Mitchell. However, being a first time dad is a new journey.

“This is by far the most daunting so far,” Sandoval said.

Thursday was a good day. Violet is ready to graduate from the NICU, and mom and dad will take her home. It’s looking like Leo and the family will spend Christmas here. That’s why a picture with Santa Claus means so much.

“I’ve seen Santa walking around the floor and I’m sure the parents and kids get a kick out of that. It’ll bring maybe a sense of normalcy for them,” Sandoval said.

This is just one way the Avera team makes sure NICU families don’t miss out on any special moments.

“Just being able to make the parents feel comfortable and be able to just be with their baby and to be able to bring some of those traditions in and some of our favorite things about bringing the holidays to the hospital,” Meghan Foster, NICU nurse manager, said.

Violet and Leo came early, and that means the Sandovals may have to celebrate Christmas a little late. That’s quite alright, because being all together with their two healthy babies is the best gift any day of the year.

“I can’t say how grateful we are to everybody here,” Sandoval said. “Christmas can wait, we just really want to bring them home.”