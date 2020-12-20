Santa Claus and a team of firefighters bring holiday cheer to Aurora, S.D.

AURORA, S.D. (KELO) – There are just five more nights until Christmas Eve, but, today Christmas came a little early for kids in Aurora, South Dakota.

There may not be any snow for a sleigh, but that didn’t stop old Saint Nick from spreading some holiday cheer to families in Aurora, South Dakota.

“We’ve had such a mild winter, this is just so weird not to have snow on the ground, but at least the kids will have something for Christmas and see Santa pull up,” Aurora Fire Chief Mike Ahartz said.

Every year the Aurora Fire Department invites Kris Kringle to town so he can meet the kids at the fire hall. This year, though, Santa got to explore the town by going door-to-door with the firefighters as his helpers.

“So we’ll drive around town with the fire trucks and with Santa in the back of one of our firefighter’s trucks and give the kids a nice treat and a nice present,” Ahartz said.

Marshall the fire dog was there to greet kids, too.

“I love the reaction, I love the memories,” Aurora Fire Chaplain Wendy Henley said.

Even with no snow, it was a beautiful day to spread cheer.

“We try to do two things a year. Usually we try to get together and do fire safety in October and then we do the Christmas party in December. We’re here for the community in Aurora,” Henley said.

“Stay safe, stay calm and hopefully this pandemic will sit there and bypass and we can get back to normal, but right now, just keep your masks, stay safe and have good cheer,” Ahartz said.

Santa and the firefighters brought their cheer to 55 families in Aurora today.