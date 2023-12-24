SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people dread the sight of a hospital, however the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue decked the halls with Christmas cheer. The firefighters and Santa went around the pediatrics unit delivering gifts to the children.

“These kids are here on Christmas and that’s awful. You know, nobody wants to be in the hospital on Christmas. So, you know, if we can bring some joy and merriment to them over the holiday season, that’s great,” says Firefighter Stephanie Eggink.

This is a Christmas tradition that the fire department carries on every year.

“We have had this Santa for six years and he’s great and he loves doing it, but he’s been actually a part of this because he’s a he’s a retired fire firefighter himself. So he’s been doing this for I think he’s been doing this for 30 years,” says Eggink.

Patient Parker Riley has been in the hospital since December 3rd, but there is a light on the horizon.

“So I had two chest tubes and that I got, uh, just last Sunday for drainage of my lungs and their pockets. And I got one out yesterday and finally I should get my second one out today and hoping I can get out tomorrow for Christmas Eve,” says Parker Riley.

While he hopes to get out soon, he enjoyed the companionship Santa brought.

Along with delivering presents to the children they also left more presents under the tree and got something for the nurses.

And with Christmas just days away, Parker wants people to hold their families close this holiday.

“Try to stay healthy, just be with your families and make sure to just spend time with them, make sure they’re okay,” says Riley.

The fire department got a list of the ages of the children beforehand so they could decide what gifts they would like.