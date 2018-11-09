Santa Arrives At Mall Of America
The holiday season got started at Mall of America Thursday night with the traditional grand arrival ceremony for Santa Clause.
Santa arrived alongside Mrs. Clause and kicked off the Holiday Light Show in Nickelodeon Universe -- an interactive nightly show featuring lights, music, fog and snow effects.
