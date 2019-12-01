Breaking News
9 dead in Brule County, SD plane crash
Santa and his reindeer visit Lewis Drug

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Santa and his reindeer were making their way around Sioux Falls Saturday.

Two reindeer were stationed outside the Lewis Drug on 26th and Sycamore Saturday morning. Shoppers could stop and take pictures with the reindeer and in Santa’s sleigh.

Then they could head inside and tell Santa what’s on their wish list. They were also planning to make an appearance at the Lewis on 12th and Kiwanis.

They will be stopping at every Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls throughout the month of December.

