Sanford’s top baby names

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford health has released its top baby names for 2019.

Evelyn was the most popular name for newborn girls at Sanford Health this past year. Evelyn took over the top spot after ranking fourth in 2018. Emma, which slipped out of the top five, had held the honors three of the previous four years.

For boys, Liam topped the list of most popular names. Liam moves up one spot on the list, overtaking Oliver as the most popular. Liam had ranked fourth most popular in 2017 and 2016. It was also the second most popular name for a boy at Sanford Health in 2014.