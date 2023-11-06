SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 6. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Our slow but gradual cool-down will continue as we head into the rest of this upcoming work and school week.

The Sanford Bismarck Medical Center has added a state-of-the-art weapons detection system at its emergency department entrance.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Ron DeSantis for president, giving the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign a boost as he struggles to show progress against Donald Trump in the Republican primary, two people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

On Saturday, the Iowa Democratic Party held it’s annual Liberty and Justice Celebration at the Meadows Event Center.

