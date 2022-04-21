SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health says it will continue to follow CDC masking guidelines for health care workers, patients and visitors.

Sanford Health’s full statement:

Sanford Health continues to adhere to CDC masking guidelines for health care workers in our clinical settings. All Sanford clinics and hospitals require visitors and patients to wear a mask whenever possible to protect the most vulnerable. While the pandemic is not over, we are encouraged by the tools and resources that are now available to better manage and prevent serious outcomes from COVID-19 including vaccinations, boosters and antiviral treatment options. We remain committed to keeping our people, patients and communities healthy and safe. Jeremy Cauwels, MD, chief physician, Sanford Health

While active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are at the lowest level since July 2021, the latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 4.9%, which went up one percent over the previous week.