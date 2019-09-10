Sanford Swirl ice cream available at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Swirl ice cream will be back this year at the Sanford International golf tournament.

Stensland Family Farms is making 1,000 cups to be sold at the Minnehaha Country Club. It’s a lemon cheesecake ice cream with a blue raspberry swirl in it. Eric Mebius with Stensland says you can also find it at their stores in Sioux Falls and Lewis locations. All proceeds from the sale of the Sanford Swirl go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“The Sanford Swirl is a unique flavor that we designed last year specifically for the golf tournament and then for some fundraising capabilities for Sanford,” Mebius said.

New this year, Stensland will also be providing fried cheese curds for the Sanford International.