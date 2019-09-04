Sanford Sports Complex says no firm plans on baseball stadium

There’s been some talk this week about a baseball stadium possibly coming to the Sanford Sports Complex, but an official with the organization is saying not so fast.

Wednesday night the Sioux Falls Planning Commission is considering proposed signage updates at the Sanford Sports Complex.



A map attached to that signage plan does show a stadium, but KELOLAND News has been told it’s simply a placeholder for the time being.



The Sanford Sports Complex is still trying to figure out what the second anchor facility will be in its Sanford Mile plan.

“We’ve looked at a number of different options and that particular rendering happened to have a stadium on it, but we’ve really not made any commitments on any particular specific facility type,” Sanford Sports Complex Director of Business Development Matt Ditmanson said.

The talk of a new stadium comes after an Events Campus Study Group recommended tearing down the Birdcage near the Denny Sanford Premier Center.



A Sanford official says the timing is a coincidence.