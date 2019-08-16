Sanford Sports Complex offering family fun day during airshow Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Airshow is taking over the town this weekend and local businesses are hoping to see some extra traffic. The Sanford Sports Complex is conveniently located near the action just to the west of the airport.

Preparations are underway for a free Family Fun Day at the Sanford Sports Complex this Saturday.

“Over here we’re going to have inflatables for kids. A whole kid zone area. We’ll have cornhole taking place. We’ll have hula hoops, basketballs. We have a little tikes inflatable for 2-3 year olds. Little basketball hoops. We have 3-on-3 basketball taking place over here. We have pickleball taking place. So we’ve got a lot going on,” Schmitt said.

Event Manager, Sheri Schmitt says the complex is hosting a perfect companion to the Sioux Falls Airshow. Located next to the airport, people can come here to watch all the action and have a good time.

“So we will have a spectator area right over here where you can put your lawn chairs, bring your coolers, enjoy. So that you can see the airshow that way,” Schmitt said.

The Blue Rock Bar and Grill is hoping to be a big part of the event as well. People are already reserving tables on the deck with a great view of the airshow.

“We’re expecting a pretty big crowd. Lot of people are requesting to sit up here on the upper deck we call it. Great view. The airport is just right over here so yeah, it should be a good crowd,” Wallin said.

Blue Rock will have brats, chips and soda available for $5 during the event than runs from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

“We’ve got a charcoal grill. We’re going to be grilling up some burgers and brats for people and some hot dogs. It’s a family fun day. So we want you to come out with your families. Enjoy the weather, enjoy the airshow,” Wallin said.

The Sanford Sports Complex will also have a few booths at the event promoting the new additions to the complex that include Great Shots and a new clinic. Both are currently under construction.