Sanford Sports Complex breaks ground on largest turf field project in the U.S., officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Complex has broken ground on the largest turf field project in the U.S., according to a Sanford news release.

The field project will have 18 new outdoor turf fields.

Mammoth Sports Construction will be spearheading the 173-acre expansion that includes nearly 1.7 million square-feet of turf, according to Sanford.

The fields, which will all have lights, will be a host site for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and other activities starting in 2022. The new outdoor turf fields are located south of Benson Road and adjacent to Great Shots.

Sanford Health expects about one million new visitors over five years will participate in tournaments, sports training programs and youth and adult league games, driving significant economic activity for the region.

“This is a landmark day for children in our communities who are simply looking for a chance to play,” Steve Young, president of the Sanford Sports Complex, said in the release. “We will now be able to provide year-round programming and opportunities on our campus that will allow more athletes and their families to experience the positive and foundational growth sports offers.”

The additions to the Sports Complex are made possible because of a $300 million gift from Denny Sanford that was announced in March. The gift also includes building a virtual hospital of the future and a significant expansion of graduate medical education.