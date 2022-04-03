SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls is in the process of adding 1.7-million square feet of turf to its facility.

That’s 83 acres of baseball, softball, and multipurpose fields. Mammoth Sports Construction is the team behind the build. They broke ground last June, and currently have 40-to-50 workers on site each day. The number of workers will double when the weather warms.

“Stellar trade partners and crews at Mammoth have been working through the winter and through the fall and keeping us on schedule. Our target is still to get this completed by the end of August,” Mammoth Vice President of Construction Operations, Matt Hohn said.

“We’re really hopeful we can get a major soccer tournament out here this fall. That’s our biggest goal. That would be the opening day, so to speak, for the campus,” Sanford Sports President Steve Young said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we show you the progress being made on the project and share what the complex will mean to the city of Sioux Falls.