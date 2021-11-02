Sanford Pentagon preps for action-packed November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon hosts sporting events year-round, but November is among its busiest months.

The Sanford Pentagon tips off an action packed month with this weekend’s NAIA Basketball Classic.

“We’re just excited to be back to business so to speak and really serving our community the way we want to serve them,” Sanford Sports President Steve Young said.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns to the Pentagon on Veterans Day, marking the team’s first regular season home game in more than 600 days.

“It’s crazy to think about, almost two years ago, that we haven’t had some of our major tenants and partners in the building,” Young said.

“We have fans that come to every Skyforce game. We have sponsors that come to every Skyforce game, and the ability to have programming for our sponsors is huge,” Vice President of Business Development Troy Giegling said.

Women’s basketball takes center stage on November 12th. Louisville plays Arizona, while South Dakota meets number one South Carolina.

“So excited to have that caliber of basketball early in the season like this really sets the stage for the whole season,” Young said.

The Crossover Classic returns Thanksgiving week, but will include four teams, not eight, in a round-robin format.

“Huge event. SDSU, we’re hoping their fans really show out and get loud here, and then we have Nevada, George Mason, and Washington, so we have some really big names and some talent,” Giegling said.

The Pentagon also burst the COVID “bubble”. The facility removed the plexiglass barriers and will welcome full capacity crowds.

“We decided we’re going to get back to our original basketball look and I think the fans and the teams are really excited about that,” Young said.

“The fun that can be had and the atmosphere that can be had in this building, we’re really proud of that and we want to take that and make sure the country knows what this building is all about and what our community’s all about,” Giegling said.