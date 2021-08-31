Sanford Pentagon holding welcome home party for Sioux Falls Little League team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A welcome home celebration will be held on Wednesday for the Sioux Falls Little League team.

The celebration will be held at the Sanford Pentagon and starts at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

The one-hour event will include speakers and gifts for the players and parents. You can also watch the event on the Sanford Pentagon Facebook page.

The Sioux Falls Little League team finished fourth place overall in the tournament.