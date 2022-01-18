Sanford nurses to travel to different countries as part of mentorship program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nurses from Sanford Health will be taking their knowledge to other countries as part of a mentorship program.

Kami Lindberg spent 14 years working in maternity at Sanford Health. Now she is working with cancer patients as an RN navigator.

This year she will be taking her knowledge to Ghana.

“I’ve worked here in oncology as one of our RN navigators, specifically a breast cancer navigator, and that some of the needs that the Ghana sites have as well as far as breast health and breast cancer in general, and trying to figure out how we could bring some breast navigation to those areas in need,” RN breast cancer navigator, Sanford Health, Kami Lindberg said.

It’s part of a nurse mentorship program launched by Sanford World Clinic.

“We knew we had thousands of nurses within our system that have all this specialized expertise in different areas so what a better way to integrate the work we are doing here with our current employees with the different countries we are working with,” director of clinical services, Sanford World Clinic, Tracy Bieber said.

Six nurses from Sanford Health were chosen to be mentors as part of the program.

“There are thousands of us on the frontlines that possess knowledge that can be beneficial around the world so tapping into us was a good idea,” Lindberg said.

And Lindberg says she will learn a lot while there, too.

“I know that me being able to go there and see what they deal with on a daily basis, and me being able to help them, implement different practices that will maybe make things go smoother, more safely, then that fills my heart too,” Lindberg said.

Nurses will be mentoring in Costa Rica, New Zealand, and Ghana.