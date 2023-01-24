SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed merger between two hospital systems Wednesday night.

Back in November Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services announced their intent to combine.

In a press release the hospital systems said the combined system would bring together Sanford’s experience serving rural populations with Fairview’s experience serving urban populations.

Sanford CEO Bill Gassen spoke with KELOLAND News last year about the announcement.

“I’m excited what a great opportunity for not only the organization but for our patients for our people and the communities that we have the privilege of serving,” Sanford CEO Bill Gassen said.

This month, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office launched a series of public meetings to gather input about the proposed merger.

The most recent one in Bemidji saw people for and against the merger.

A proponent said as health care needs grow, so should efforts and resources.

Meanwhile, someone relaying a nurse’s testimony said “nothing good for employees or the community will come from this merger.”

Wednesday night, a third meeting will take place at the Worthington High School cafeteria.

The meeting runs from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

We’ll have a reporter there to bring you the details.

You can also submit your comments online.