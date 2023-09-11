SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PGA TOUR Champions has made its return to Sioux Falls.

Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls is set to challenge more than 70 of the world’s top golfers during the Sanford International.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have major champions, World Golf Hall of Famers, people that have played golf in the golden ages and just being able to have them back in the field, walking the grounds of Minnehaha, eating in our restaurants in Sioux Falls, staying in our hotels, it’s a really cool thing for the community,” Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

The tournament is back in Sioux Falls for the sixth time and will remain at MCC through at least 2027 after signing a contract extension in June.

“It’s huge, not only for us as a tournament to know we have a five-year runway, but for the players themselves. They get into their own habits and stay in the same places year after year, they like playing the same golf course, so to know that’s not going to change in the next few years is huge for the event,” Trosin said.

Tournament Director Davis Trosin says another key to the event’s continued success is volunteers.

“To have more than 600 helping us throughout the week, they truly are the backbone of the event,” Trosin said.

“We have kids that are helping out, along with old folks, regional from different states to all different types of locals,” Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Bullerman said.

Hannah Bullerman is the tournament’s volunteer coordinator.

“We have them help in the caddy tent to marshalling, keeping the crowds quiet, they’re just everywhere and without them, this would not be possible,” Bullerman said.

The tournament also includes a concert by country music star Jake Owen, and an opening performance by fan favorite and professional golfer, John Daly.

“John Daly is an entertainer at heart, right? He knows his way around a guitar, too, so he’ll be fantastic that night opening for Jake Owen, getting the energy felt in the arena there at the Sanford Pentagon,” Trosin said.

Adding another layer of entertainment to the Sanford International.

The 54-hole Sanford International tees off Friday at the Minnehaha Country Club. Following round one, Jake Owen and John Daly will perform at the Sanford Pentagon beginning at 7:30.