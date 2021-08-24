Sanford International prepares for return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International returns to Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls in less than three weeks.

The PGA TOUR Champions’ tournament hosted its annual media day Tuesday morning at Great Shots in Sioux Falls.

The event is entering its fourth year and will remain in Sioux Falls through at least 2024 after agreeing to a two-year contract extension with Minnehaha Country Club in late June.

“Monumental day for us. It just gives us an additional runway to keep this event going and it’s such a positive for the community when you look at the economic impact and charitable impact or just give people something to do,” Sanford International tournament director Josh Brewster said.

The Sanford International runs September 13-19.