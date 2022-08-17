SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional golf returns to Sioux Falls in less than four weeks.

The pieces are starting to fall into place for the Sanford International.

“A lot of stuff is starting to get up on the course. 16, 17, and 18, we’re in great shape,” Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

After signing an extension with Minnehaha Country Club last summer, the tournament now has five weeks to set up seating and other structures… a week less than the early years of the event.

“Makes every day count. We have to be moving and making sure we’re covering everything we need to and getting things up in a timely manner and a manner in which is not too disruptive to the membership,” Brewster said.

All this setup would be for naught without the annual commitment of the tournament’s 600 volunteers.

“Our volunteer support has been like nothing I’ve seen before in my ten years working on the PGA Tour Champions. I mean, just the number of people that we have and just the overall excitement that each of them brings each and every day is awesome,” Brewster said.

“They are really the backbone of this tournament. Without them this tournament would not be possible,” Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Bullerman said.

Hannah Bullerman is the tournament’s Volunteer Coordinator and still in search of help.

“They do anything from picking the players up from the airport to checking them into making sure the crowd stays under control. There’s many different options and one that fits everyone’s needs,” Bullerman said.

Volunteers are also among the long list of people counting down the days until they’re back on the course.

“When the structures start coming up and we really start getting close to the tournament it’s exciting. It’s what we do for a living and we’re just excited to bring this event to Sioux Falls and welcome the players and have another great event,” Brewster said.

The Sanford International returns to MCC Monday, September 12th, with the opening round scheduled for Friday, September 16th.