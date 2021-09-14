Sanford International players getting in practice rounds at Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day two at the Sanford International is providing PGA TOUR Champions players a chance to practice at Minnehaha Country Club.

A practice round allows tournament newcomers to learn the lay of the land, while serving as a refresher course for returning players.

“A lot of local knowledge is very important, so even though the guys are back for their fourth year they’re still trying to find out those nuances and little spines and ridges on the greens and where to hit it and where to miss it and leave yourself in a good position to secure par and make those birdies,” Justin Freudenburg said.

Pro-Am events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday’s pro-am is free and open to the public.

The Sanford International tees off on Friday.