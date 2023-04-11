SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International has its newest ambassador.

Each spring, the Sanford International names an ambassador to represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events. This year, the job belongs to Landyn Keiser.

“I really have people behind me, been through a lot and it’s that they know it and they think that I’m worthy of it, so I think it’s pretty cool,” 2023 Sanford International Ambassador Landyn Keiser said.

The 15-year-old from Hartington, Nebraska was in a UTV crash nearly two years ago. There were questions if he’d ever walk again.

“I went from not being able to be on my feet for almost a year to running and playing sports,” Keiser said.

Keiser travels to Sioux Falls once a week for physical therapy and strength training, and strives to be healthy.

“I think I can get there, there’s still a lot of work to do, a lot of work to be put in to get back but I think I’ll get there,” Keiser said.

“From where he started two years ago to being able to do what he’s doing today, and really where he’s going from here, is pretty remarkable,” Certified Athletic Trainer Kyle Johnson said.

Kyle Johnson is a Certified Athletic Trainer and helps patients coming out of physical therapy looking to make a return to sports.

“He’s jumping, he’s running, he’s pounding into those legs that we didn’t really expect him to be able to do, especially at this point,” Johnson said.

Landyn has had 50 procedures and surgeries under anesthesia. Last year, he was cleared to play baseball but then fell and broke his thumb, and remains on the road to recovery.

“Hard work leads to a good athlete and that’s what I always strive to be,” Keiser said.

As for his golf game…

“Not that good, but that will come with time,” Keiser said.

The sixth annual Sanford International is September 11th through the 17th at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.