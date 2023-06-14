SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International will stay at the Minnehaha Country Club at least through 2027 after a three-year extension was announced.

In a news release, Sanford International said the tournament and the Minnehaha Country Club Board of Directors have reached an agreement on an extension.

The Sanford International will host its sixth PGA Tour Champions event this year Sept. 15-17.

“This is great news for the community of Sioux Falls and our incredible partners,” Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International, said in a news release. “We appreciate Minnehaha Country Club and its board of directors for collaborating on a deal that is beneficial to both parties and want to thank MCC Members for supporting this new, three-year extension.”

In Nov. 2020, the Minnehaha Country Club voted against a two-year contract extension before agreeing to keep the tournament until 2024 in June 2021.

Last year, Steve Stricker won the event and became the first two-time champion. Stricker also won the first year of the tournament in 2018. Other winners include Rocco Mediate (2019), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2020) and Darren Clarke (2021).