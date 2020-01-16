Sanford International makes big impact locally and globally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sanford International tournament raised $140,000 in 2019. Organizers say that’s more than double the amount of its inaugural year in 2018.

On the surface, the Sanford International PGA TOUR Champions event might look like any other golf tournament, but when you take a closer look, it’s so much more.

“It’s the impact that we can have at Sanford on patients and families, but really outside of that, it’s through Make-A-Wish and through other nonprofits here locally,” Bobbie Tibbetts, the president of the Sanford Health Foundation said.

The designated beneficiaries of the 2019 Sanford International are the Sanford Health Foundation, which benefits the Sanford’s Children Hospital and the Sanford World Clinic. Beneficiaries also include the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, Make-A-Wish, the First Tee and the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.

“Over the last two years, we’ve raised over $200,000 for local charities and it’s what it’s all about. We’re obviously trying to throw a great event for people to have fun, but giving back to the community that we serve in here is priority number one for us,” Josh Brewster, the tournament director said.

Tibbets says that impact is seen locally and globally.

“We’ve got incredible impact here locally to the Sanford Children’s Initiative, like Avery Hill who was our Sanford International Representative of Sanford Children’s. Then globally, where we’re able to do great impact through ambulatory services, something that is a great need over in Africa and Ghana,” Tibbetts said.

The Sanford International will return to the Minnehaha Country Club a week earlier this year from September 7-13.