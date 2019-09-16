Sanford International events kick off Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International kicks off Monday.

Volunteers got celebrate by enjoying a night of food and music at the Minnehaha Country Club Sunday night.

The 860 volunteers for the PGA Tour Champions event range in age from 11- to 90-years-old. The event opens for the public at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer was live a the course Monday morning.

Golfers are arriving and will have the next few days to practice and get to know the course leading to tee off.

Monday is Executive Women’s Day, a forum bringing together hundreds of local business leaders and innovators for a day of networking, idea sharing, development and, of course, golf.

Monday at 6:30 p.m. KELO-TV will be airing our KELOLAND Sports Special Sanford International to show you what to look forward to.

You’ll hear from a caddie about what it’s like to walk the course with the pros — plus we hit the greens with the head golf pro to see which holes may be tricky for the players.

We’ll be at the Sanford International all week long to bring you the latest.