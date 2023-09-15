SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Golf fans are packing the stands and sidelines at the Sanford International. The tournament teed off this morning at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

The sixth annual Sanford International will take place throughout the weekend. And hundreds of attendees are excited to watch the action.

“You get to see some great golfers! It’s an opportunity that our community does not see on a daily basis. We’re very fortunate that Sanford does this every year. And you know, we just get to see people that you haven’t seen it’s kind of a reunion of the community of Sioux Falls,” said Katie Mouw, attendee.

The tournament will feature close to 80 professional golfers from across the US. But there are some favorites among the fans.

“I really liked Steve Stricker. I mean, it’s easy to pick a former two-time winner, but it’s just his attitude, and not that others have a bad attitude. But he is just so, so comfortable out there. It seems like and fun to watch,” said Vaughn Kary, attendee.

“Ryan (Jansa) is a local Sioux Falls golfer, he is amazing, wonderful guy personally and professionally. And we just want to see win,” Mouw said.

Both Kary and Mouw have attended the Sanford International every year for the last 6 years.

“They do it a number one job here. And that’s why so many of these guys keep coming back every year. Yeah, we appreciate that,” Kary said.

The tournament finals will take place on Sunday.