Sanford International adds Sam Hunt concert to tournament week events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country music concert has been added to the Sanford International list of events this year.

It was announced on Thursday that Sanford International Live! Presented by Cambria will feature Sam Hunt. The concert is set to take place on Friday, September 17 at Great Shots in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are $65, and officials say it includes grounds access to the opening round of the Sanford International and general admission to the concert. They go on sale on June 10 at 8 a.m.

The Sanford International is scheduled for September 13-19. Grounds access tickets, without concert admission, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $20.

🚨SAM HUNT LIVE AT GREAT SHOTS🚨



Sanford International Live! presented by @CambriaSurfaces features music superstar @SamHuntMusic and takes place Friday, Sept 17 at @greatshotsgolf in Sioux Falls!



All tickets can be purchased at https://t.co/CBHZvZJYPr at 8 am on June 10. pic.twitter.com/BaRzp9kjNo — Sanford International (@SanfordIntl) June 3, 2021