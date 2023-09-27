SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As science advances, so does our understanding of concussions and how they affect the human body.

Sanford hosted a presentation breaking down some of the newer research on concussions.

Jacob Resch, a professor at the University of Virginia and SDSU Alumni, brought a presentation to Sanford focusing on concussions.

“I’m gonna be talking about bio signals of concussion, and a lot of the times in the media we hear about new biomarkers of concussion, of bio signals. The signals are unique that they can be paper, they can be magnetic, they can be electric. Ultimately, they’re the best way in order to evaluate a concussion,” said Associate Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Virginia Dr. Jacob Resch.

Resch spearheaded the research that also included several other South Dakota ties.

“Dr. Rush leads a national consortium of schools and includes Sanford Research, Augustana University and USD, in what’s known as the limbic matters consortium. And this is primarily focused on total brain health with an initial look at collegiate student athletes,” said Sports Scientist at Sanford Health Thayne Munce.

A large part of the new research is to use biomarkers from sweat patches, neuro imaging, data from watches, and rings that detect sleep patterns to help concussion patients.

“So all those things can be combined into one bio signal to better care for our youth, but also, more importantly, able to detect a concussion that otherwise wouldn’t go reported to mom and dad or to an athletic trainer,” said Resch.

Resch wants more awareness around concussions, and some other statistics that are lesser known.

A point Resch made is that while 30% of concussions are from sports, 70% are from just living life.

“One of the things that people don’t appreciate is around 80% to 90% of individuals with a concussion recover within 30 days, the majority so greater than 50% recover and back on the field of play within 14 days,” said Resch.

He highlights that concussions are an injury of life, but he hopes to do all he can to help those diagnosed.

“And you know, that’s one of the things, that yeah, we can’t prevent all the concussions. But we can make sure that the athlete’s cared for after the injury and that’s really one of the goals of my research,” said Resch.

While they say nearly 4 million concussions happen in the United States each year, only about 10% get reported, so many numbers are underestimated.