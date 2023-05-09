SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sanford Health is celebrating a big milestone this week.

In 2015 the hospital began implanting heart censors to monitor patients 24-7–this week the health system implanted their 300th monitor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Norbert Griebel has a set routine every morning…

“Every day when I get up, I sit on the pillow, or lay on it, and it takes the readings,” said Norbert Griebel, patient.

But this isn’t a regular pillow, this is a CARDIOMEM system…

“That data is then sent wirelessly into our office. So every morning we can on our computer, see invasive measurements of the patients fluids that are home,” said Dr. Orvar Jonsson, cardiologist.

CARDIOMEM is a heart failure monitoring system. Sanford Heart Hospital has implanted 300 of these in patients diagnosed with the condition.

The ‘pillow’ reads the vitals from the implant and sends the information to the hospital on a daily basis.

Doctors then read the data and decide what treatments are necessary.

“If we see that they call steady decline, we can usually without even seeing and then we can just call them and do it remotely and adjust things,” Jonsson said

“The issues that have come up, I think they have caught because of the the implant way sooner than me actually,” Griebel said.

Griebel was diagnosed with heart failure in 2019, and he received his implant in 2021.

He says it’s comforting to be able to have his heart monitored from his own home.

“It just gives me peace of mind that if I need to change a medication, they can do that in most cases, before they even see other symptoms,” Griebel said.

Jonsson says the hospital has seen a roughly 65 percent reduction in people being hospitalized after receiving the device.