Sanford Health’s Dr. Suttle tells CBS This Morning a statewide mask mandate would help health care workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls and South Dakota continue to gain national attention for the COVID-19 response.

On Monday morning, CBS This Morning lead national correspondent David Begnaud reported live from Sioux Falls. His report focused on the COVID-19 “surge in the heartland.” He pointed out South Dakota reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. He compared the new 42 COVID-19 deaths to the average 48 flu deaths each year.

In the story, Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle told Begnaud she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis in South Dakota. She also said she believes Gov. Kristi Noem should implement a statewide mask mandate to help health care workers.

“That would help us in our attempt to fight this virus,” Dr. Suttle said.

Dr. Suttle’s comments come just a few days after Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft told KELOLAND News Sanford shouldn’t dictate policy when it comes to a mask mandate.

In an email to Sanford workers, Krabbenhoft called the mask issue frustrating. In the email, he said: “For me to wear a mask defies the efficacy and purpose of a mask and sends an untruthful message that I am susceptible to infection or could transmit it. I have no interest in using masks as a symbolic gesture”

Begnaud’s report starts by saying “South Dakotans do not like being told what to do.”

He also speaks with a registered nurse who was about to enter a bar without a mask.

You can watch the full story in the link below.