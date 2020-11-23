Sanford Health’s Dr. Suttle tells CBS This Morning a statewide mask mandate would help health care workers

Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Nov. 17, 2020.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls and South Dakota continue to gain national attention for the COVID-19 response.  

On Monday morning, CBS This Morning lead national correspondent David Begnaud reported live from Sioux Falls. His report focused on the COVID-19 “surge in the heartland.” He pointed out South Dakota reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. He compared the new 42 COVID-19 deaths to the average 48 flu deaths each year. 

In the story, Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle told Begnaud she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis in South Dakota. She also said she believes Gov. Kristi Noem should implement a statewide mask mandate to help health care workers.  

“That would help us in our attempt to fight this virus,” Dr. Suttle said. 

Dr. Suttle’s comments come just a few days after Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft told KELOLAND News Sanford shouldn’t dictate policy when it comes to a mask mandate.

In an email to Sanford workers, Krabbenhoft called the mask issue frustrating. In the email, he said: “For me to wear a mask defies the efficacy and purpose of a mask and sends an untruthful message that I am susceptible to infection or could transmit it. I have no interest in using masks as a symbolic gesture”

Exclusive TV interview with Sanford Health CEO over controversial comments

Begnaud’s report starts by saying “South Dakotans do not like being told what to do.” 

He also speaks with a registered nurse who was about to enter a bar without a mask.

You can watch the full story in the link below.

