Sanford Healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

It’s been three weeks since health care workers in KELOLAND began receiving their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.



Tuesday it was round two as hundreds of them lined up in Sioux Falls and rolled up their sleeves.

It’s another big milestone to ending the coronavirus pandemic as Sanford Health starts administering a second round of the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers.

“The future looks bright, yes,” Sanford RN Jen Pearson said.

Jen Pearson is a registered nurse in the emergency department at Sanford Health. She sees first hand the devastating effects of COVID=19.

Pearson says it’s been hard to not let family members in to see their loved ones and is hoping that’ll soon change with more and more vaccinations taking place.

“I think we have a lot to look forward to in moving forward with getting everyone vaccinated and getting this covid out of the way, so we can move forward with our lives again,” Pearson said.

Sanford was vaccinating about 600 workers per day, but now with the Moderna vaccine on scene, they’re vaccinating well over 800 per day.

Dr. Randall Lamfers also got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine today.

“As we know from the trials it’s 95% effective,” Dr. Lamfers said.

He’s here to protect himself, his patients, and his family.

“I do have a son with an immune deficiency so it actually feels really good to get the covid vaccine especially my second dose to hopefully reduce my chances of getting the virus,” Dr. Lamfers said.

Dr. Lamfers and Pearson both say they had no adverse side effects with the first round of the vaccine, other than a sore arm for about 24 hours.

Sanford Health will continue vaccinating workers for the rest of the week using both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to the South Dakota COVID-19 dashboard, more than 27,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine so far.