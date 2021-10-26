Sanford Health workers line up for booster shots in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — There are now booster shots available for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

But for some smaller clinics in KELOLAND, it’s been difficult getting those booster vaccines.

Tuesday, Sanford Health in Vermillion started administering the booster shots to its staff and they’ll be made available to the public Wednesday.

If you are eligible, you can now choose which vaccine you receive as a booster dose.

“We have all three options today, we have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson available,” director of clinic operations Rachel Olson said.

Today, Sanford Health in Vermillion began giving the booster shots to its staff.

“My first covid shot was back in January,” diet clerk Amber Muecke said.

Like a lot of health care workers, Amber Muecke, received her booster shot for added protection.

“It means a lot, I work in health care not only with the patients in the hospital who are sick, but also with elderly who are in the nursing home,” Muecke said.

“It’ll be nice to have that added protection, I have two kids who are 4 and 1, so they aren’t able to qualify for the next Pfizer round, so I really want to make sure I keep them safe and keep my family safe as well,” pharmacist Mackenzie Chicoine said.

While today’s booster shots are just for health care workers, the public will be offered booster shots here starting tomorrow.

It’s recommended for anyone 65 years and older, anyone living in long-term care facilities, those who have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high risk settings.

“If you want your booster come and get it, especially those teachers, who are in high risk situations, health care workers; it’s really important to keep you safe going into the cold and flu season,” Chicoine said.

“I think there are a lot of staff who are anxious and excited, they’ve been doing the leg work to get their antibodies drawn to see what levels they are at and a lot of people are pretty excited to get that, a lot of our long term care staff know what it means to protect the residents and of course our patients as well,” Olson said.

Health care professionals are still urging people to get their first dose of the vaccine if they haven’t already.

The CDC says more than 65 million Americans remain unvaccinated.