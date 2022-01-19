Sanford Health updates visitor policies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is making changes to its visitor policy.

Starting Wednesday in the Sioux Falls region, each patient is allowed up to two visitors per day. These visitors may not rotate throughout the day. The change now aligns with the visitor policy for COVID-19 patients who are in isolation.

Non COVID-19 patients at the Sanford Children’s Hospital are allowed two visitors at a time and may rotate up to six visitors from a predesigned list. Parents and guardians are the only visitors permitted for pediatric patients with COVID-19.

Adult patients are allowed patients from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Pediatric visitation hours are 9.m. to 9 p.m. daily, however parents and guardians are allowed to visit 24/7.