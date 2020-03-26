Sanford Health updates its visitor policy

Breaking News
by: KELOLAND News

Sanford Health says they’re updating its visitor policy to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will no longer be allowed in Sanford Health hospitals with the following exceptions:

  • For births, NICU, pediatrics: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily
  • End of life: determined on a case-by-case basis
  • End of life COVID-19 patient: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily. Visitor must follow protective measures including masking and self-quarantine for 14 days following visit.

The updates take effect on March 27.

