Sanford Health, UnityPoint Health announce plans to merge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health announced plans to merge with Iowa-based UnityPoint Health Friday morning.

Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Des Moines-based UnityPoint intend to complete the merger by the end of 2019. Pending regulatory reviews, the merger would create a nonprofit health system that would rank in the top 15 largest in the United States.

.@UnityPointNews and Sanford Health have signed a letter of intent to explore joining their trusted brands as they seek to become the destination for personalized primary care in America’s Heartland. https://t.co/hlHASAbJ28 pic.twitter.com/Wgdp9WQE7k — Sanford Health (@SanfordHealth) June 28, 2019

Kelby Krabbenhoft would serve as president and CEO, while Kevin Vermeer would serve as senior executive vice president.

“Sanford and UnityPoint are two successful systems intent on controlling our own destiny,” Krabbenhoft said in a news release. “We believe that in the very near future, fully integrated health systems will drive greater value through affordable options for high-quality health care to patients, governments and employers. The combination of Sanford and UnityPoint will help both organizations better meet this need, creating a new system positioned for continued growth across a broad geography.”

This move comes a year after Sanford Health merged with senior care provider Good Samaritan Society.

