Sanford Health to stop using 2 devices at the center of a federal lawsuit

Sanford Health will stop using two devices at the center of a federal lawsuit on August 1.

We first told you about the case against Dr. Wilson Asfora when it was unsealed in June. The court filing claims the neurosurgeon defrauded the federal government, performed unnecessary surgeries and violated the law.

Thursday Sanford Health sent this statement to KELOLAND News:

“Patient safety is our primary concern. We stand by Dr. Wilson Asfora’s clinical judgment and outcomes. We remain confident these allegations are without merit. As a proactive measure during this ongoing legal proceeding, Sanford Health has temporarily suspended the use of two devices from Medical Designs – the bullet cage and the cervical plate, effective Aug. 1. This is not related to any deficiencies in the devices or medical outcomes.” – Micah Aberson, executive vice president of Sanford Health